Workers' Day: The world runs on your contributions and you all deserve respect – Sam George applauds workers

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has shared a post to celebrate all workers in Ghana.

In his post on social media, the Parliamentarian stresses that workers deserve respect and recognition for their contribution to the world.

“Happy May Day to the workers of our Nation. Your toils and labour oil the wheels of our economy. I celebrate you today.

“Today is tribute to those who work. Paid or unpaid, part-time or full, happily or not, you help make the world go round.

“The world runs on your contributions and you all deserve respect, recognition, and a day to relax,” Sam George noted in his post.

Ghana just like the rest of the world is celebrating workers today by commemorating May Day, otherwise known as Workers' Day.

The day is marked annually on May 1 to celebrate the struggles and gains made by workers and the labour movement.