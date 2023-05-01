Lasting peace in Bawku will give me greater pleasure in my concluding days as President — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated that the resolution of the protracted tribal conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region remains the highest priority of government in terms of national security.

He said frantic efforts have been put in place in ensuring a lasting resolution of the conflict, which has since claimed several lives.

Responding to a request by the Secretary General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) at this year’s May Day celebrations held in Bolgatanga in the same Region as Bawku, President Akufo-Addo said nothing will give him greater pleasure as his tenure comes to an end next year than to see a resolution of the conflict in the border town.

“Nothing will give me greater pleasure in the concluding days of my presidency than to help bring lasting peace to Bawku,” he told the gathering of workers on Monday, May 1.

“May God grant me the wisdom to achieve that outcome.”

TUC’s Secretary-General Dr Anthony Yaw Baah had requested an assurance from the President as to government’s commitment in speeding up efforts to resolve the crisis.

But President says the issue is top priority on the national security table.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo in his first term oversaw the resolution of the protracted Dagbon crisis after bringing the Abudus and the Andanis together.

President Akufo-Addo was named ‘Abudani’ after resolving the crisis

He said security deployment in Bawku has been enhanced while those violating law and order in the area are also being held accountable.

He also warned those beating war drums in a ploy to scuttle the peace and security of this country that the majority of Ghanaians committed to democracy will resist them.

—3news.com