Workers' Day: Duffuor promises to build a better Ghana as President

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has applauded Ghanaian workers for their contribution towards nation-building.

In his statement to mark the celebration of May Day in Ghana, he urged all workers to keep hope alive and embrace the future with greater optimism.

According to Dr. Duffuor, there must be a genuine desire and commitment from the purse managers and policymakers to breathe life into the theme; ‘Protecting Incomes and Pensions in an Era of Economic Crises: Our Responsibility’.

The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana further assures that just as a better Ghana has been built before, he has no doubt it can be built before.

“‘Responsible’ management of our economy is well reflected in the theme: it must not be just rhetoric.

“Indeed, the nation is bedevilled with crisis on many fronts, and incomes and pensions are falling apart.

“A Better Ghana has been built before and can be built again with the right tools,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said.

The former Minister of Finance is keen on becoming the next flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress to lead the party into the 2024 general election.

He believes that as President, he will build a better Ghana.