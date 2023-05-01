Your dedicated service to Ghana has kept us afloat amid economic crisis – Mahama celebrate workers

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has applauded workers in Ghana on the occasion of the May Day Celebration.

In a statement, he said it is the dedicated service to the country by workers that has kept the nation afloat amid the economic woes.

“You are the backbone of our country, and you epitomize the Black Star of hope and honour, so proudly extolled in our national anthem. It is your steadfastness and dedicated service to our dear nation that has kept us afloat amid our present economic turbulence.

“I salute you, Ghanaian Workers, for inspiring us to be resolute and work toward Building the Ghana we want Together. Happy May Day,” Mahama said in a post Facebook.

According to the flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghanaian workers should have faith that even in the current economic crisis, things will be better in the future.

He insists that a future NDC government will protect the investments of retirees and revamp collapsed businesses.

“Today, as we celebrate May Day and painfully sail through these stormy times with courage, I will continue to urge you, our gallant workers across the country, to hope for a better future – a future that will protect the investments of retirees, restore and revamp collapsed businesses and banks, create genuine jobs and ensure that our statutory vehicles that offer protection to the vulnerable in society are not cruelly starved of funds,” John Dramani Mahama stressed.