OSP's powers go beyond the borders of Ghana — Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has insisted that his office has the mandate to investigate and prosecute corruption and corruption-related offences committed in foreign countries as well.

He said so far as the act constitutes corruption and corruption-related offence in Ghana and committed by a national or against a national of Ghana, the Office has the reach to probe it.

“The reach of the OSP goes beyond the borders of Ghana,” he stressed on Friday, April 28 when he delivered a speech at the ICC FraudNet’s 37th International Conference & Meeting in Accra.

He spoke on the theme: ‘State Capture & Corruption’.

Mr Agyebeng pointed out that the tri-malady of state capture, corruption and fraud has become a “collective pandemic” in Africa.

“We experience their debilitating effects all around us in their full force and they are ingrained in our society much like rituals.”

But he assured that there’s much promise in tackling all these.

“We have a wonderful opportunity here to change the narrative and to get things effectively and efficiently working.

“However, no matter how well-intentioned and well-designed these agencies live up to their billing, they would not achieve much on their own in-country without the necessary cooperation from our foreign partners.

“No matter how one characterises state capture, corruption, fraud and asset recovery, one has to recognise that they are stubbornly transboundary and cross-border.”

