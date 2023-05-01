ModernGhana logo
Bawku: GCB Bank temporarily closed down

General News Ghana commercial bank, Bawku Branch
Ghana commercial bank, Bawku Branch

GCB Bank branch in the Bawku municipality of the Upper East Region has suspended service temporally.

The Bank cited the volatile conflict in the area as the reason for the suspension.

The management of the commercial bank issued the communication through SMS last Friday.

Clients who received the message expressed their frustration and have called on the management to open branches at Bawku West, Tempane and Garu Districts to serve customers within the Kusaug area.

The GCB branch at Bawku served the entire six Kusaug administrative districts i.e. Bawku, Pusiga, Tempane, Garu, Binduri and Bawku West Districts.

Customers from Garu and Tempane Districts who used to travel about 30km to Bawku will now have to travel about 120km to Bolga, the regional capital to access banking services.

The GCB Bank's is location is at the main traffic light opposite the central Mosque in the Bawku municipality which has become a battleground for both factions.

Read full message below:
Dear Valued Customer,
Please be informed of the temporary closure of our Bawku Branch due to the current developments in the Area.

You may visit any of our branches in the nearby communities or use our alternate channels to transact your business.

You will be notified of any new developments.

GCB your bank for life

Atubugri Simon Atule
