There's no specific medications for obesity – IMaH Dietician

Ms. Ama Hienne Amoako, a Dietician at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), indicated that there are no specific cures or medications for obesity.

While surgery is available for some severely obese patients, she believes that healthy behavioural goal setting should be the focus for people in obese families in order to live healthy life.

Ms. Amoako spoke at the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility," an initiative of the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination in order to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

The Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency created the public health advocacy platform "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" to research the aspects of four health communication approaches: informing, instructing, persuading, and urging.

Ms. Amoako mentioned that goal planning, correct dieting, and regular exercise are helpful tactics for persons who do not want to be obese. She stated when discussing obesity and healthy practices.

"Do not eat or exercise solely to gain or lose weight; do it for other health benefits to the body," she said.

Ms. Amoako reiterated that obesity is hereditary and can lead to other chronic problems such as hypertension, heart disease, and, in certain circumstances, psychological stress.

She advised everyone to eat a lot of vegetables, especially greens, and to avoid greasy and chunky foods.

Dr. Marc Kwame Dzradosi, Head of Pharmaceutical Services at IMaH, who took part in the discussion, indicated that sufficient self-assessment, exercise, and a healthy, balanced diet would help people maintain their fitness.

He advised them to consult their dietician or nutritionist on a regular basis for help with weight management plans and monitoring.

"Set a diet goal, exercise regularly, and eat healthy; this is the only way to help keep your body healthy and in shape," he suggested.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency Tema, stated that "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" is part of a joint effort to build a way of communicating health information in order to influence individual health decisions by promoting health literacy.

He also mentioned that the Ghana News Agency and medical professionals will be used to remind the public that everyone's health is important and should be a top concern.

According to Mr. Ameyibor, the health of parents, employees, employers, the general public, and health professionals should all be a concern for children.

He recognized that in order to have a healthy society, everyone must care about the well-being of others.

The weekly health discussion forum, according to Mr. Ameyibor, will also act as a crucial communication channel for health experts to educate the public on healthy behaviours and other general health concerns.

-CDA Consult || Contributor