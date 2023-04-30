If you continue to have symptoms after utilising a RDT, seek a laboratory test - Dr. Hanson

If you continue to have symptoms after utilizing a Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT), seek a laboratory test for malaria. Dr. Mrs. Dorothy Hanson, a Medical Officer at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has urged the public, emphasizing that while the RPD might help with malaria diagnosis, it was not always successful due to how it was administered.

Dr. Mrs. Hanson gave the advice at the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility," a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination in order to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

The Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency created the public health advocacy platform "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" to examine the aspects of four health communication approaches: informing, instructing, persuading, and urging.

In terms of malaria, Dr. Mrs. Hanson remarked that microscopy laboratory testing has remained the 'gold standard' for malaria testing due to its dependability and precision in locating and counting the number of parasites in the patient for accurate therapy.

She further claimed that if the latter's instructions were not followed correctly, some RDT could yield a negative test result even if the patient had the parasite.

According to Dr. Mrs. Hanson, each brand of RDT may have specific instructions, such as the number of drops of blood to use and the number of minutes to wait before examining the results, that if not followed would result in an inaccurate diagnosis.

As a result, she argued for enough training for pharmacy attendants in order for them to properly do the test and receive reliable results, which might then inform the treatment to be delivered.

She advised the public to minimize mosquito bites by keeping their surroundings clean to limit mosquito breeding sites, sleeping under treated mosquito nets, spraying pesticides, and using repellents, among other things.

She also advised the public to always test for malaria before taking any malaria treatments, highlighting the possibility that malaria symptoms are similar to those of other diseases.

Every year on April 25, the international community observes Globe Malaria Day to reflect on the progress and challenges of the malaria fight.

"Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, and Implement" is the theme for World Malaria Day 2023.

-CDA Consult || Contributor