Two die in accident on Elubo road

30.04.2023 LISTEN

An accident on Saturday afternoon, April 29, involving an articulator truck and a cargo truck has claimed at least two lives and other life threatening injuries at Anwiafutu junction on the Elubo road in the Western Region.

The articulator truck loaded with bales of used clothes heading towards Elubo collided with an incoming empty cargo truck which had lost one of its tyres.

According to eyewitness, the driver of the cargo truck and his mate lost their lives on the spot after they failed to control their cargo truck from crashing into the articulator truck.

The accident which occurred on the main Takoradi to Elubo highway temporarily affected traffic movement for motorists heading towards Ivory Coast and those also heading to Takoradi and beyond.

Police have since cleared the road for free movement of vehicles.