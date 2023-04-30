Oninku Drive Number One present award to Tema East MP

Oninku Drive Number One School has presented an award it received for emerging first for its outstanding performance during the 66th Independence Day parade in Tema, to Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten Member of Parliament (MP) Tema East Constituency.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council handed the award to the school in recognition of its outstanding performance in the parade competition.

During the procession, Mr. Odamtten, MP for Tema East Constituency, praised the school's students, headmistress, and staff for enhancing Tema's, particularly the constituency's, image.

He added that the country's educational structure was designed to help pupils develop their intellectual and vocational abilities.

"When you go through basic school, we expect you to demonstrate literacy, numeracy, and any talent you have, and so some of you will have technical skills, life skills, and things that will allow you to start life after secondary school," he explained.

Mr Odamtten advised that in order for these expectations to be met, a suitable climate, a teaching technique, and the availability of learning and teaching materials, as well as an effective administration, were required.

He stressed that the school's present record indicated that children will achieve academically if they were given a sound foundation and a suitable atmosphere to learn in.

The MP applauded the school's administration for taking risks and pushing themselves to succeed.

Madam Theresa Kpontsu, the headmistress of Oninku Drive Number One Junior High School, said an online course organized by MUSHAF under the Israeli government taught her how to empower and promote the well-being of her students.

She went on to remark that as a result of the dynamics, the school's administration has had a significant influence, resulting in the children's outstanding achievement.

She emphasized that the pupils' discipline was one of the primary reasons for the school's success during the parade.

