NCCE observed 2023 World Book Capital at Ayawaso Central Municipality

The Ayawaso Central Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) marked the 2023 Accra World Book Capital (AWBC) with a reading party for students and residents of the municipality.

Mrs. Rhoda Akueteh, Director of Ayawaso Central NCCE, told reporters that the reading session gave students and citizens the opportunity to read anything from a book.

She emphasised the importance of reading in early childhood development, noting that parents and other stakeholders must encourage citizens' love of reading.

Mrs. Akueteh went on to declare that the reading party would be replicated in other parts of the municipality, with a request to duty bearers to spread the word.

Mr. Emmanuel Benefo, Public Relations Officer, Ayawaso Central Municipal Education Directorate, thanked the program's organisers, emphasising that reading was an academic deficiency affecting many students in the municipality and that consistent reading would help them broaden their horizons.

He indicated that the local education directorate would continue to encourage such projects in order to spark students' interest in reading more to learn more.

Since 2001, UNESCO has designated a city as the World Book Capital.

The Accra World Book Capital 2023 campaign aims to foster positive social change in Accra by encouraging people to read and utilise books.

The week-long event began on Monday and ended on Friday, April 28, 2023. The event's theme is "Reading to Connect Minds for Social Transformation."

The AWBC was a United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) strategy that sought to foster the habit of reading in children and society as a whole.

Accra is Africa's fourth city to win the policy competition this year.

The title promotes the domestic book industry, libraries, books, reading, literacy awareness, book culture, tourism, and the cultural heritage of the city.

Accra's triumph in 2023 so confirms UNESCO's admiration for the numerous efforts done to develop the habit of reading and promote books in Accra and Ghana as a whole.

