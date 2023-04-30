Men's apathy towards sexual health treatment needs to change — Doctor

30.04.2023 LISTEN

Dr. Barbara Ayesha Anawana Karbo, Head of the Accident and Emergency Department of the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) said men's lackadaisical attitudes regarding sexual health treatment must change.

She expressed concern that most men conceal or avoid discussing their health needs and that they are sometimes hesitant to have an honest discussion about their sexual health history and current problems when they visit health facilities.

Dr. Karbo went on to say that most men do not seek immediate care for a variety of health issues, and when they do, they do not open up about their problems, particularly those concerning their reproductive systems.

Dr. Karbo, an Emergency Medicine Physician, issued the warning during the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility," a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination in order to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

The Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office launched the public health advocacy platform "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" to investigate the elements of four health communication approaches: informing, instructive, persuasive, and urging.

Speaking on the topic of "First aid at home and basic life support," Dr. Karbo noted that male mortality is higher than female mortality because women address their worries openly without hiding anything, but men keep it hidden, sometimes even from their families.

Dr. Karbo went on to remark that health practitioners relied on the information they were given to provide therapy; as a result, accurate and exact information made it easier for healthcare providers to get to the root of the illness.

She went on to explain that men tended to self-manage their health difficulties, which frequently aggravated their position, and that men needed to change their thinking and obtain regular health exams.

The IMaH Accident and Emergency Specialist warned that there were a lot more males in the health sector, and as a result, they could prefer to be cared for by someone with whom they would feel comfortable discussing their health status in depth.

She stated that men's unwillingness to seek healthcare may be one of the reasons they die younger than women, despite the fact that public health facilities are more readily available to women in the country.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency Tema, urged health personnel to provide a welcoming environment for men to share their health concerns using both informal and official approaches.

He noted that there is a need for a greater understanding of the male gender, emphasizing the need for health institutions to create unique, gender-sensitive approaches to providing male healthcare.

Mr. Ameyibor emphasized that most health facilities are gender-sensitive, and he requested a paradigm shift to better accommodate guys and their health needs.

He also urged the media to initiate a broad-based discussion about men's health issues as a public health enhancer that can help raise awareness of a health problem, boost understanding about health themes, and make a health topic or problem more relevant, so sensitizing the public.

