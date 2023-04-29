ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghanaians Walk with Alan Kyerematen in support of flagbearer race

Headlines Ghanaians Walk with Alan Kyerematen in support of flagbearer race
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Greater Accra version of the ‘Aduru Wo So’ Walk in support of the flagbearer aspirations of Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen came off successfully on Saturday.

The overflowing numbers of party supporters walked enthusiastically through some of the principal streets of Accra chanting the virtues of Mr Kyerematen amid singing and dancing.

Accompanied by his wife, Patricia, Alan Cash, as he is popularly called, led the 19 kilometer -march from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Mantse Agbona at James Town, where it ended.

Addressing the crowd at the Mantse Agbona, Hon Kyerematen said his ” Great Transformational Plan (GTP) was aimed at the fundamental upliftment in the fortunes of the country.

“Through re-engineered economic, technological and agricultural paradigms, GTP is aimed at sustained growth and prosperity of the country.

It is aimed at adopting cutting edge technologies in all facets of productivity for maximum output for the good of the people,” he added.

Mr Kyerematen said his tours throughout the regions had shown massive support for his candidacy as flagbearer of the NPP as many see him as the surest bet to ‘break the eight’ and win victory for the party in 2024.

He commended party members in Greater Accra for their massive turn out and show of support, urging the delegates among them to ensure his victory in the primaries since that was the only way the party could retain power.

Prominent party members present were, Hon Sly Tetteh, Hon Ayikoi Otoo,Hon Carlos Ahenkora, Hon Adomako Kissi,Pope, Hopeson Adorye and Nana Ohene Ntow.

Others included Hon Yaw Buaben, Hon Catherine Afeku, Mr. Richard Nyamah, former party officials and former ministers of state.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghanaians Walk with Alan Kyerematen in support of flagbearer race Ghanaians Walk with Alan Kyerematen in support of flagbearer race

2 hours ago

Churches advised against 'no contribution no chop' syndrome Churches advised against 'no contribution no chop' syndrome  

2 hours ago

Deliver the road as you promised — Adakponu residents to Krachi East MP Deliver the road as you promised — Adakponu residents to Krachi East MP

2 hours ago

Vote for continuity of development and progress — Dzudzorli Gakpe Vote for continuity of development and progress — Dzudzorli Gakpe  

2 hours ago

DDEP: Dr. Ato Forson slams govt for eroding capital of banks DDEP: Dr. Ato Forson slams govt for eroding capital of banks

3 hours ago

Kejetia Market fire: NPP fulfils GHS100,000 promise Kejetia Market fire: NPP fulfils GHS100,000 promise

3 hours ago

Kejetia Market fire: Chief of Staff directs MASLOC to provide soft loans to affected traders Kejetia Market fire: Chief of Staff directs MASLOC to provide soft loans to affe...

3 hours ago

Ghana on course to eliminate malaria — Health Promotions Officer Ghana on course to eliminate malaria — Health Promotions Officer

3 hours ago

Treat malaria as very serious issue — Dr. Justice Sylverkine advises pregnant women Treat malaria as very serious issue — Dr. Justice Sylverkine advises pregnant wo...

10 hours ago

Hogwash! – Martin Kpebu takes on Presidency over response to Frimpong-Boateng report Hogwash! – Martin Kpebu takes on Presidency over response to Frimpong-Boateng re...

Latest: News
body-container-line