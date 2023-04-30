Chief Justice commission District Court Complex at Gomoa Afransi to enhance justice delivery

Ghana's Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah last Thursday commissioned a District Court Complex at Gomoa Afransi in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region to enhance justice delivery.

The beautiful edifice which is the first of its kind in the Gomoa Central District will also take judicial services to the doorsteps of the people in the District and its surrounding communities.

Addressing the people before cutting the tape for official commissioning, the Chief Justice commended Nananom, the District Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah for the early completion of the building noting that it would facilitate justice delivery in the area.

"The Judicial Reform is meant to offer fair justice to the people at their doorsteps to enable them get easy access for redress of their cases with little cost of transportation. This will also impose confidence in the Judicial system and also shorten times spent on pending cases," he stated.

He assured that proper maintenance would be carried out on the beautiful edifice to last longer than expected adding that more court complexes have been constructed across the country with the aim of offering efficient services to Ghanaians.

Omanbaatan of Gomoa Afransi, Nana Otoku Ampiah on behalf of the Chief of the Gomoa Afransi community, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI noted that Nananom were ever ready to release land for any development project that would improve the lives of the people.

He disclosed that Nananom through Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI has provided vast land for the construction of a District Hospital popularly known as 'Agenda 111', a District Health Insurance Offices and many other offices to support infrastructure development.

The Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo in his welcome address lauded the Chief Justice for his effort.

According to him, the project which was funded through the District Assembly Common Fund forms part of Government's programmes to support the Judicial Service to serve more people.

"The will also offer Equal Rights and Justice in cases that appear for redress. I want to appeal to staff that would be working in the complex to have cordial relationship with clients within the jurisdiction for people to remove fear and anxiety in their mind that going to court for redress is very cumbersome, waste of time and resources but see the place as conducive environment for equal rights and Justice.

"This complex apart from offering effective judicial delivery will also support the Assembly in the enforcement of its bye-laws to improve revenue mobilization," the DCE noted.

A similar District Court Complex was also commissioned by the Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah at Agona Nsaba to serve the people in the Agona East District.