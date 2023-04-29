ModernGhana logo
U/E/R: REGSEC calls for review of Bawku curfew

29.04.2023 LISTEN

The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) is calling for review of the curfew imposed on residents of Bawku Municipality.

REGSEC wants the curfew to be changed from 10 pm – 4 am to 6 pm – 6 am with immediate effect.

The recommendation made by the REGSEC during its meeting on Friday, April 28 follows its critical assessment of the situation in Bawku.

A statement by the Office of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council said, “The Regional Security Council (REGSEC) at its meeting on Friday, 28th April 2023 reviewed the general security situation of the region and upon a critical assessment of the situation in Bawku, it recommended that the curfew hours imposed on the Bawku Municipality be reviewed from 10 pm – 4 am to 6 pm – 6 am with immediate effect”.

REGSEC expressed hope that its views will help to temporarily help manage the security situation in the area.

“This in our candid view would temporarily help manage the security situation in the area. Please accept our assurance of the highest esteem in this regard,” REGSEC stated.

The protracted chieftaincy dispute in Bawku has left scores of people dead and others sustaining injuries.

About 10 people were reported dead in recent disturbances.

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, during a working visit at the Bawku Naba's palace on Saturday, April 15, 2023, assured the people of Bawku in the Upper East Region that, government will use legitimate means and the rule of law to resolve the protracted ethnic conflict in the area.

—citinewsroom

