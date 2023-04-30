ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t must amend mining law to renew galamsey fight — Paul Amaning

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Social News Govt must amend mining law to renew galamsey fight — Paul Amaning
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Paul Amaning, a communicator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has admonished various institutions fighting the sickening canker of illegal mining in the country to do so devoid of blame game.

In order to stop mining blame games and galamsey, Paul Amaning suggested the government reform the mining law.

“Let’s put an end to the blame game and consider how we can collectively handle the situation. The activity, which poses harm to the environment, particularly to our water bodies, requires concerted efforts to combat it. If is possible to stop mining blame games it can be resolved quickly. Galamsey and mining problems can be resolved by President Nana Addo alone if the current mining law is revised.

"The government is able to purchase gold from legitimate mining businesses, but it appears that by always privatizing anything that may benefit the nation, we have let our guard down and allowed foreigners to profit. Tell me a Ghanaian who has money worth 3 billion cedis merely from mining; they are just having fun. If we are talking about proper mining, Ghanaians do not prospect in order to determine how much gold they would receive before making financial plans,” Paul Amaning told Movement TV.

Paul Amaning explained that the fight against galamsey was not a fight against mining indicating that there are distinctions between the two.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

AFP - PUNIT PARANJPE India overtakes China to become world's most populous nation

1 hour ago

Govt must amend mining law to renew galamsey fight — Paul Amaning Gov’t must amend mining law to renew galamsey fight — Paul Amaning

3 hours ago

Parts of Techiman flooded after 5-hour downpour; one dead, two rescued Parts of Techiman flooded after 5-hour downpour; one dead, two rescued

3 hours ago

Men's apathy towards sexual health treatment needs to change — Doctor Men's apathy towards sexual health treatment needs to change — Doctor

3 hours ago

NDC Communications Officer for Ashaiman Constituency has died NDC Communications Officer for Ashaiman Constituency has died

4 hours ago

I've political experience to break the 8 — Alan I've political experience to break the 8 — Alan

4 hours ago

Two die in accident on Elubo road Two die in accident on Elubo road

5 hours ago

Not even Jesus nor Prophet Mohammed could've saved Ghanas economy from global challenges – Richard Ahiagbah Not even Jesus nor Prophet Mohammed could've saved Ghana’s economy from global c...

5 hours ago

Asset declaration: OSP discontinues case against three officers over non-declaration Asset declaration: OSP discontinues case against three officers over non-declara...

6 hours ago

A Royal Air Force C-130 Hercules transporter landing in Cyprus after taking British evacuees and their relatives out of Sudan. By Christina ASSI AFP UK touts 'very successful' Sudan airlift after final flight

Latest: News
body-container-line