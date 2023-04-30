Gov’t must amend mining law to renew galamsey fight — Paul Amaning

Paul Amaning, a communicator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has admonished various institutions fighting the sickening canker of illegal mining in the country to do so devoid of blame game.

In order to stop mining blame games and galamsey, Paul Amaning suggested the government reform the mining law.

“Let’s put an end to the blame game and consider how we can collectively handle the situation. The activity, which poses harm to the environment, particularly to our water bodies, requires concerted efforts to combat it. If is possible to stop mining blame games it can be resolved quickly. Galamsey and mining problems can be resolved by President Nana Addo alone if the current mining law is revised.

"The government is able to purchase gold from legitimate mining businesses, but it appears that by always privatizing anything that may benefit the nation, we have let our guard down and allowed foreigners to profit. Tell me a Ghanaian who has money worth 3 billion cedis merely from mining; they are just having fun. If we are talking about proper mining, Ghanaians do not prospect in order to determine how much gold they would receive before making financial plans,” Paul Amaning told Movement TV.

Paul Amaning explained that the fight against galamsey was not a fight against mining indicating that there are distinctions between the two.