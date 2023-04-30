Ban on soybean exportation affecting productions — GHASFAA

30.04.2023 LISTEN

Ghana Soybeans Farmers and Aggregation Association (GHASFAA) has expressed worry about the extent of the effect of the ban on soybean production in the country.

The situation according to the group is affecting the income of the farmers as well as discouraging many from venturing into the sector despite the potential for economic growth.

The group therefore called for the repeal of the export and import restriction of soybean regulation 200(L.I 2432) to allow Ghanaian farmers to make money from their toil.

The imposition of the L.I 2432 is obstructing soybean production and trading in Ghana, according to the Northern Regional chapter of GHASFAA.

It added that ever since the ban became operational, none of the local buyers have been able to buy soybeans because they want them cheap which might affect the amount injected into the production and also the revenue of the farmers.

The group said this in a press release signed by the Regional Director of Administration of GHASFAA, Abdul-Hakeem Issah and Chairman Mr. Abdulai Andrews and copied to the media houses.

According to the group, investors are withdrawing their investment from soybean production due to the challenges confronting the farmers and the processors which is having negative impact on the activities of the youth in agriculture of the country.

The group complained that the ban has made the price of the commodity drop from GHS650 to GHS400 at the farm gate which is affecting the revenue of the farmers.

It intimated that a smallholder farmer has to inject about GH1, 674 to produce an acre of soybeans. "On average, when we put all farmers together, the average quantity a farmer get is three bags this 100 kg of soybeans per acre and the farmer needs to sell the 100kg at GH558 in order to breakeven but the farmer had to sell the bag at GH400 and with this, there are no buyers on the field," the association said.

The Regional Director of Administration of GHASFAA, Abdul-Hakeem Issah said the ban has had negative effect on maize production as farmers are unable to have good prices on their products to be able to generate revenue to inject into the production of maize.

He added that smallholder farmers who took loans are struggling to repay their loans due to the unavailability of soybean buyers.

He noted that the local soybean processing companies do not have the ready cash to pay for the produce as they mostly buy them on credit which farmers and aggregators are no longer willing to accept.

"If government fails to heed our call by May 15, 2023, we will not fight him but cut down the production of soybeans in the 2022/24 farming season.

"As an Association, we call on government to dissolve the seven member committee set up to license exporters of soybeans in the country. We are also calling on government to allow Ghanaian farmers and Aggregators to export the soybean without restrictions," he said.