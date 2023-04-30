Stakeholder consultative meeting to review activities in activities in promotion of PWIDDs held in Dormaa East

30.04.2023 LISTEN

A Stakeholders Consultative Meeting to encourage positive societal attitude and perception towards Persons living with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (PWIDDs) in the Dormaa East District has been held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the District Assembly.

PWIDDs include those with cerebral palsy, down syndrome and autism spectrum disorders. These conditions are usually characterized by behavioral disorders like speech or language problems, seizures and difficulty in movement. There is also the difficulty in sometimes solving problems, learning, judging right and living independently.

The meeting organized by Inclusion Ghana (IG), an NGO and supported by the District’s Social Welfare and Community Development Unit was to enable Inclusion Ghana to review its 3years implemented activities towards ensuring the social protection and proper care for the PWIDDs in the district.

It was also used as a medium for soliciting ideas to locally sustain the implemented programmes in favor of the PWIDDs and identify other avenues for improvement as Inclusion Ghana brings its project to an end in the district.

Inclusion Ghana is a network organization working to reduce stigmatization and ensure full inclusion of persons living with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (PWIDDs) and their families or caregivers in all societal endeavors by advocating for their rights and needs.

During the forum to discuss the sustainability of the project, the Project Manager of Inclusion Ghana, Mr. Joseph Allotey noted that a research conducted in the later part of their project revealed that there were still more IDD cases than they had known initially and some of whose health conditions were deteriorating due to the expenses involved.

He added that Inclusion Ghana seeks to reduce stigmatization associated with persons living with IDDs and ensure equal opportunity for their full participation in all societal endeavors and therefore called for a collective commitment towards its achievement.

He reiterated that elsewhere in some developed countries, history has it that People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, who gained all the needed attention and love have become the most ingenious and a national asset due to their contributions to national development.

The Deputy Coordinating Director, Mr. Jonathan Appiah Akparibo, on behalf of the District Assembly, assured Inclusion Ghana of the Assembly's commitment to the sustainability of the project in the District.

Stakeholders at the meeting included representatives from the Traditional Authority, Health and Education Directorate, National Commission on Civic Education, Association of the PWD, the Assembly and Social Welfare.