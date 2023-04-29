ModernGhana logo
GWCL issues early warning ahead of Weija Dam spillage after hours of rainfall

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that it will soon be spilling excess water from the Weija Dam.

The communities likely to be affected include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Adakope, and surrounding communities.

In its early warning press release, GWCL has urged residents living downstream of the dam to evacuate for their own safety.

“With the onset of the rains, Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to inform the public, especially citizens living downstream of the Weija Dam, that it will begin spillage of excess water from the dam any time soon.

“The level of the Dam as of Friday 28th April, 2023 is 46ft, 1ft below the maximum safe operating level of 47ft. The dam levels are monitored on an hourly basis and the GWCL will not hesitate to open the spill gates, should the level go above 46.5ft, so as not to compromise the integrity of the dam and to avert any disaster.

“The Management of GWCL is by this release sounding a word of caution to inhabitants downstream to evacuate the area to forestall any eventuality,” parts of the release dated Friday, April 28, said.

In its release, the management of GWCL said the Municipal Assembly has also been informed to desilt the estuary to enable easy flow of the water into the sea and to clear heaps of refuse along the course of the river.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), National Security, Chiefs of Weija, Ogblogo, Tetegu, Weija, Gbawe, opinion leaders, and all stakeholders including institutions and organizations who have properties downstream have been informed of the development and current situation at the dam.

GWCL issues early warning ahead of Weija Dam spillage after hours of rainfall

