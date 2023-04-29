Economic hardships, fallout from debt restructuring will aid NDC victory in 2024 — EIU

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) is projecting that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will kick the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) out of power after the 2024 general elections.

This is contained in a report issued by the EIU on Friday, April 28.

According to the report, economic hardships and the fallout from debt restructuring will compel Ghanaians to vote for change.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent president, Nana Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term, and he has pledged to comply.

“In early January the trade and industry minister, Alan Kyerematen, resigned and announced his bid to become the NPP’s presidential candidate. We expect the contests to secure the presidential candidacies of both the NPP and the NDC to be highly competitive, with several high-profile figures expected to contend.

“A former president, John Mahama, launched his campaign to secure the NDC presidential candidacy in March. However, the NDC could also choose to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate, such as Kwabena Duffuor, a former finance minister, who has also declared his intention to secure the party candidacy.

“Our baseline forecast is that economic hardships, the fallout from debt restructuring, and poor governance will create an anti-incumbency wave and push the electorate to seek change. The NDC, therefore, stands a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential poll and securing a legislative majority,” parts of the report from the Economist Intelligence Unit read.

Despite the projection, political analysts insist that the opposition party has a lot of work to do to secure victory in the next general elections.