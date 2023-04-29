Kejetia Market fire: NPP fulfils GHS100,000 promise

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has fulfilled it's Ghc100, 000 promise made to the victims of the Kejetia New Market fire disaster after several backclash.

The General Secretary for NPP, on March 20,2023, lead a delegation of some national executives of the party to the Kejetia Market and pledged Ghc100,000 to support the traders following a devastating fire outbreak of the facility.

The chief scribe of the elephant party during the donation was a consolation package for victims of the fire incident which affected some 33 shops.

Some media houses in the Ashanti Region began questioning the party's leadership one month after the party failed to honor the pledge.

Following the resentment in the media space, the NPP on Friday April 28,2023 presented a physical cash of GHS100,000 to the traders.

A delegation of some Region executives of the NPP led by the Ashanti Regional Women's Organizer for the party, Nana Ama Ampomaa presented the money to the leadership of the traders at the market.

"One behalf of the National Chairman and the General Secretary of the party, we are presenting this Ghc100, 000 in fulfillment of a promised made by the party after the fire outbreak," she said.

Nana Ama Ampomaa assured the affected traders, the party's commitment to alleviating the effect of the inferno on them.

Receiving the money on behalf of the traders, a leading member of the Combined Kumasi Kejetia Traders, Nana Prempeh thanked the leadership of the ruling party for the gesture.

He expressed his gratitude to the NPP for honoring the promise made to them.