Kejetia Market fire: Chief of Staff directs MASLOC to provide soft loans to affected traders

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare has directed the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), to provide financial assistance to traders who lost their goods and properties following a fire that gutted the Kejetia Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

Kejetia traders on March 15, 2023, lost their wares worth thousands of cedis to an inferno that razed the market and destroyed some 52 shops in the process.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during his visit to the fire scene promised affected persons of the government’s financial support from the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) and MASLOC.

To fulfill the pledge, the Chief of Staff after her earlier meeting with the leadership of the affected traders has asked the Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC in the Ashanti Region to provide softloans for the traders.

This was disclosed by the Ashanti Regional Women's Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) , Nana Ama Ampomaa on Friday April 28,2023.

She disclosed to this reporter that after the governing party presented some Ghc100, 000 to the fire victims .

She explained that, CEO of MASLOC has already begun the process and would soon meet the traders and present them soft loans.