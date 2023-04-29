Treat malaria as very serious issue — Dr. Justice Sylverkine advises pregnant women

A pediatrician and Malaria Case Management Expert, Dr. Justice Sylverkine has advised pregnant women to treat malaria as a very serious issue, warning that it can cause stillbirth.

According to him, severe malaria attack on pregnant women can also cause premature abortion, premature delivery and low birth weight.

Dr Sylverkine was speaking in an interview with Captain Koda, host of the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show 'Nyansapo' on Thursday April 27,2023.

"The immune system of pregnant women by their nature goes down due to the enormous changes in their body.

"This makes it difficult for the pregnant women to fight malaria attacks and it get worse when the malaria parasite hides in the placenta, it blocks food and blood supply to the unborn baby causing stillbirth in the process," he said.

He called on pregnant women to regularly attend antenatal clinics to ensure adequate protection against malaria.

“Pregnant women should ensure they don’t miss antenatal visits to ensure adequate protection against malaria.”

Ghana’s measures to eliminate malaria

Dr. Justice Sylverking who also works at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) stated that continued investment, transformative innovations as we well as effective implementation are critical to realising the malaria elimination goal of Ghana.

According to Dr. Justice Sylverkine the theme for this year’s “World Malaria Day” was ‘Invest, Innovate and Implement,’ adding that there was the need to mobilise resources domestically and internationally to augment existing resource streams including donor contributions to close the national funding gap.

“This needs to be done urgently by expanding our networks and strengthening our partnerships. Without adequate resources, it will be difficult, if not impossible, to deliver on the goal and objectives of the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan,” he explained.

Dr. Justice Sylverkine stated that this year’s theme was a clarion call on what the country had already begun to champion; galvanising all the needed support and resources for a malaria-free nation despite the numerous challenges.

“It is a call to collectively raise our voice in unison to keep malaria high on the health and development agenda, raise a sense of urgency and communicate the optimism for what we can achieve together if we act now,” he explained.

Dr. Justice Sylverking urged all stakeholders to adopt the strategies outlined in the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan and partner with the Ministry of Health and government to fully implement all planned activities towards malaria elimination.