NCCE, EU launch findings on violent extremism studies in Tamale

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has launched the findings of a baseline study it conducted on Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) in Tamale of the Northern region.

The PCVE baseline study findings are intended to inform and guide content development for NCCE’s public education on PCVE and will also serve as a benchmark for assessing the progress of project implementation.

The study was conducted in 59 districts in eight regions namely Northern, North East, Upper West, Upper East, Savannah, Bono East, Bono, and Oti by the NCCE with funding support from the European Union (EU).

In 2019, Ghana developed the National Framework for Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (NAFPCVET) to identify the threats pose by terrorists , fight against extremist activities and implement strategies to curb the rate of of terrorism in the country.

The 18 months PCVE studies was therefore conducted as part of efforts to create awareness, sensitize and educate citizens on threats of violent extremism and to identify roles the citizens and the security services could play in Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism in the country.

The event, held at the Modern City hotel in Tamale, was attended by the Security agencies, clergy, chiefs, opinion leaders, PCVE project partners among other stakeholders.

Speaking at the launch, chairperson for the commission Madam Kathleen Addy, indicated that the interventions that will be deployed in the project will be based on the findings of the report.

She encouraged Ghanaians to take a look at the report, especially institutions, organizations, and individuals who are working in the field of violent extremism adding that the report reflects the views of citizens from the geographical areas of the study.

Madam Addy expressed worry about the rate of unemployment which she believes pushes the youth into the hands of extremist groups.

“Unemployment is a push factor when it comes to young people being lured into joining these kinds of extremist groups. We all know that unemployed is a big issue as well as the state of the economy and so people are struggling and young people are frustrated because they can’t see their future clearly and we are seeing that things like these will be what will drive young people into the arms of extremist which is worrying and disturbing”.

Ms. Addy was of the view that the youth must be the focus and let them understand that violence is not the solution.

“Violence can never be a solution to the problems we are facing now and so as communities, families, people we must find a way to sit down and resolve our issues and find ways to create a better future for ourselves because the violence will never be a better way to create the better future we want for ourselves. We do not have civil wars in Ghana and so we must work hard to protect that because we are not living in normal times now".

She called on the media to be mindful of how they report on issues to ensure that those issues do not degenerate into resulting in violence.