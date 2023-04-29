ModernGhana logo
TOR has its challenges but sacking over 600 employees is not the answer – Napo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh affectionately called Napo has reacted to calls for government to shut down the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

The refinery in recent years has not been running as expected. As a result, the country is not benefiting from TOR as it envisaged.

Recently, Energy Ministry Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh disclosed that US$2.5 million worth of crude condensate cannot be accounted for at TOR.

With this and other challenges, there are calls for the government to consider privatising TOR or shutting it down.

Sharing his view on such calls, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has indicated that shutting down TOR is not the way to go.

Indicating that over 600 employees will lose their jobs, the Energy Minister suggested that regardless of the challenges confronting the company, it will be a bad decision to shut down the Refinery.

“Does that mean that every staff member who works within that process in all areas should be sacked, including management?

“This did not evaporate in a day; you can’t identify which staff caused the loss.

“Yes, the Tema Oil Refinery has its challenges. But asking us to sack the more than 600, including the management and members of the board, it’s not the way to go,” Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh shared in an interview with Asaase Radio.

