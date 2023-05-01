Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation donates 10-seater toilet facility, menstrual hygiene items to female students in Dominase 

The Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation’s chapter in Ghana has put smiles on the faces of students and teachers of the Dominase Methodist KG and Primary DA Junior High School in Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region.

At an event held at the forecourt of the school in Dominase, Gomoa-East on Thursday, April 27, the foundation handed over a modern toilet facility and presented hygiene items to students, particularly, girls.

The foundation supported teenage girls with sanitary pads to help them cope with the stress of menstruation.

Desmond De-Graft Paitoo, Member of Parliament for Gomoa-East Constituency, in his opening remarks, expressed gratitude to the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation, Ghana Chapter, for the construction of the toilet facility in the Dominase community.

In his speech, the MP thanked the foundation for its efforts to improve the well-being of people in the Dominase community.

The MP highlighted the reason why Dominase was chosen for the construction of the edifice, stating that the community was blessed and favored in the eyes of the foundation.

“The Dominase community is blessed and favored in the eyes of the foundation. That is why among all the villages in the Gomoa-East, they chose Dominase,” he said.

While Dominase has been privileged to have this edifice, Honorable Desmond De-Graft hoped that similar projects will be extended to at least two of the underprivileged communities in the constituency.

He said, “I hope that the same or similar projects will be done for at least two of the villages nearby, or the villages within Gomoa-East. If it continues like that, I believe development will speed up in the Constituency.”

He also pleaded with the community to invest in the maintenance of the facility, as it will be their responsibility going forward. The MP urged senior students of the school to help keep the facility clean while also asking mothers to teach their children about personal hygiene.

“I ask that our dear senior students of the school will help maintain the facility in the smallest possible way. Our mothers should also teach their children about maintenance in order to help the children keep the place in good shape. Let us have good maintenance for the facility,” he stated.

“Before I end my speech, I also want to plead that more of this will be done for the community,” said the MP, Desmond De-Graft Paitoo.

Mr. Nicholas Asiamah, a representative of the Education Ministry, expressed gratitude to the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation’s Ghana Chapter for constructing a toilet facility for a school in need.

In his speech Mr. Asiamah noted that the school had been in dire need of a toilet facility for some time and it was heartwarming to see the foundation come to their aid.

He also pleaded with the chiefs and elders of the community to assist with the maintenance of the facility.

“The new toilet facility will provide much-needed sanitation infrastructure for the school and the community at large…so I plead with the Chiefs and Elders to help maintain this new facility,” he implored.

Mr. Asiamah added, "I want to confess that the Education Directorate wants more of such projects, just like Oliver Twist, we are asking for more from the foundation.”

Nana Opare Saah, the representative of the Gomoa Dominase Chief, Nana Okogyedom Sarfo Kantanka Attah IX, expressed gratitude to the VFFF for its support to the Dominase community.

In his remarks, Nana Saah expressed the community’s appreciation for the newly constructed toilet facility and hoped that the community would ensure its proper maintenance.

Nana Saah also appealed to the foundation for more projects and requested for a new building to be constructed for the students of Dominase.

The representative of the Dominase Chief further stated that they had enough land available and were willing to provide it to the foundation for the construction of the building.

“I am putting it before the foundation to help us construct a new storey building for our students. We have enough land available for them," Nana Saah said.

In addition, Nana Saah requested the foundation's assistance in completing a police station that is currently under construction in the community. He also stated the need for a secondary school, particularly a technical or vocational training school for skills trainings in Dominase.

He said, “as we all know, there is an ongoing police station in the community. We request that the foundation will assist us bring it to its completion. We also need a Secondary School, particularly, a vocational or technical training school where our children can further their education and have good jobs to do afterwards.”

Nana Saah emphasized the importance of education in the community and expressed a strong desire to ensure that the children in Dominase receive quality education.

The Paramount King of the Igbos in Ghana, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Amb Chukwudi Ihenetu, who is also the Vice President of the VFFF on his part, expressed his excitement and pride in the construction of a new toilet facility for the Dominase community.

Speaking at the event, the king emphasized the importance of good hygiene, which is one of the core values of the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation.

According to the king, the foundation's decision to construct the edifice was to promote good hygiene and end the practice of open defecation in the school, which could lead to infections that may destroy the students' future.

“We made sure to end open defecation by constructing this modern edifice. This is to ensure that the little ones will not have their futures destroyed by potential infections,” the king said.

The Paramount King also expressed his concern about the lack of maintenance culture in African communities and called on the school authorities and community to ensure that the facility is well maintained.

“One thing we lack as Africans is maintenance culture. We plead with the community and authorities of the school to help maintain the facility,” he intimated.

The king also took the opportunity to advise the youth to stay away from hard drugs, noting that drug abuse could destroy their future. He also urged those engaging in drug trafficking to put a stop to it.

“Drugs will destroy your future so stay away from it. Men and women engaging in drug trafficking should put a stop to it,” he advised.

The District Chief Executive of Dominase, Honorable Solomon Darko, also expressed his gratitude to the VFFF foundation for the edifice. In his remarks, Honorable Darko emphasized that out of the 261 District Assemblies in the country, Dominase was privileged to be chosen by the foundation.

He also revealed that the district is holding meetings with other stakeholders to find a permanent office for the foundation in the district.

According to him, “this would help to ensure that the foundation's work in the community can continue in a more organized and sustainable manner.”

He added that the district is committed to improving the education and training opportunities for residence. He hinted at plans to construct a new edifice for a vocational and technical training facility.

“We will ensure that a new edifice, particularly a training facility, will be built here in Gomoa Dominase. Even if we have to demolish the old school building for this project, we will,” he stated.

About the VFFF Foundation

The Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation (VFFF) is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).

Its principles, values, and intention stem from the oldest living survivor of one of the worst race massacres in the USA's history.

Taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921, also referred to as Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Foundation's partnerships set new standards for trust and work for the greater good of humanity on the basis that we are all stronger when we are together.

The VFFF aligns with leaders who serve at the front edge of noble causes that empower self-sufficiency through health, education, and economic opportunity.