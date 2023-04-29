ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ofori-Atta likes borrowing because of his commission on every loan – Mahama fires

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Ofori-Atta likes borrowing because of his commission on every loan – Mahama fires
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has lambasted the ruling government and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over excessive borrowing.

In the midst of the economic crisis, Ghana’s debt stock is at an all-time high of over GHS500 billion.

This has worsen the situation as the government struggles to service the debt.

Engaging supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday, April 28, in Asante Akim South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, John Dramani Mahama hit out at Ken Ofori-Atta, accusing him of being a part of Ghana’s problem.

He argued that the Finance Minister has been borrowing so much because of the commission he earns from the loans.

“On every loan, he has a commission, that’s why he likes loans,” John Dramani Mahama bemoaned.

The former President is currently in the Ashanti Region as part of his campaign tour to convince delegates to vote for him to become NDC’s flagbearer.

He believes that when elected, he will be able to lead the party to recapture power from the ruling NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Although many party people believe John Dramani Mahama is the favourite to win the flagbearer election, some political analysts believe his close competitor, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor could pull a surprise.

The NDC’s flagbearer election is scheduled to be held on May 13.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Gabby sues Prof. Frimpong-Boateng GHC10m for defamation

11 minutes ago

Otumfuo to attend coronation of King Charles III Otumfuo to attend coronation of King Charles III

2 hours ago

Economic hardships, fallout from debt restructuring will aid NDC victory in 2024 — EIU Economic hardships, fallout from debt restructuring will aid NDC victory in 2024...

2 hours ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh TOR has its challenges but sacking over 600 employees is not the answer – Napo

2 hours ago

Ofori-Atta likes borrowing because of his commission on every loan – Mahama fires Ofori-Atta likes borrowing because of his commission on every loan – Mahama fire...

8 hours ago

National Cathedral: I'm being denied the opportunity to talk' — Okraku Mantey National Cathedral: I'm being denied the opportunity to talk' — Okraku Mantey

8 hours ago

Any attempt to cover up your party executives for stealing food at Atebubu, Konkrompe SHSs will be resisted — Bono East NDC to Atebubu MCE Any attempt to cover up your party executives for stealing food at Atebubu, Konk...

8 hours ago

Price of cashew is at its lowest under Akufo-Addo's govt; it's now GH3.00 per kilo — Nkoranza South NDC Price of cashew is at its lowest under Akufo-Addo's govt; it's now GH₵3.00 per k...

8 hours ago

Tarkwa: Court remands 9 Chinese nationals, 2 Ghanaians for alleged possession of explosives Tarkwa: Court remands 9 Chinese nationals, 2 Ghanaians for alleged possession of...

8 hours ago

Galamsey: Operation Vanguard was not well thought-through - Legal Advisor to taskforce Galamsey: Operation Vanguard was not well thought-through - Legal Advisor to tas...

Latest: News
body-container-line