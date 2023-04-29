Ofori-Atta likes borrowing because of his commission on every loan – Mahama fires

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has lambasted the ruling government and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over excessive borrowing.

In the midst of the economic crisis, Ghana’s debt stock is at an all-time high of over GHS500 billion.

This has worsen the situation as the government struggles to service the debt.

Engaging supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday, April 28, in Asante Akim South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, John Dramani Mahama hit out at Ken Ofori-Atta, accusing him of being a part of Ghana’s problem.

He argued that the Finance Minister has been borrowing so much because of the commission he earns from the loans.

“On every loan, he has a commission, that’s why he likes loans,” John Dramani Mahama bemoaned.

The former President is currently in the Ashanti Region as part of his campaign tour to convince delegates to vote for him to become NDC’s flagbearer.

He believes that when elected, he will be able to lead the party to recapture power from the ruling NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Although many party people believe John Dramani Mahama is the favourite to win the flagbearer election, some political analysts believe his close competitor, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor could pull a surprise.

The NDC’s flagbearer election is scheduled to be held on May 13.