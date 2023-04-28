Upper West Regional Hospital disconnected over GHS20million debt

The Upper West Regional Communication Bureau of the NDC has learnt with utter dismay that the Upper West Regional Hospital was disconnected from the national electricity grid by VRA/NEDCO for owing the Electricity Company an amount of GHC 20 million in electricity bills.

Our checks revealed that the disconnection took place on Wednesday 26th April, 2023 at a time that critical operations were to be performed on patients, while other patients were also on life-support devices, thereby needlessly putting such unfortunate patients in harm’s way. This we find to be very unfortunate, and we call for immediate steps by government to salvage the situation of the disconnection of electricity supply to the Hospital.

A background of how the NPP have handled the UW Regional Hospital will be revealed, this is necessary to let the public know the full story of the Hospital, which is what has necessitated this press statement and based on which we make demands for government to as a matter of urgency release seed money to the Hospital to enable the Facility function properly.

It is nauseating and disgusting to say the least that, government is taking the people of the UWR for granted. Government has failed to live up to expectation. It is trite knowledge that government after commissioning the Upper West Regional Hospital, has callously and villainously refused to make available to the hospital the following necessary conditions:

Seed capital for the hospital to start operations with Even a single vehicle to the hospital for their day to day running. Medicines to the facility after the commissioning Our checks indicate that, even though the hospital after commissioning was supposed to be maintained under warranty for a period of three years, this is not being adhered to, resulting in frequent break down of the otherwise new and expensive equipment at the Hospital It is also worth knowing that, the hospital after the commissioning operated for well over a year before its first share of NHIS payment was made to them. How do you expect a new hospital without seed money to operate effectively? The inherent design of the hospital is such that, every part of the facility has an air conditioner (over 500 of them in total) and massive centralized air conditioner. This makes the hospital consume a lot of electricity. MOH as the mother agency could step in to make things better for them. Also, because of the lack of focus of this government, after commissioning the hospital, govern- ment did not find it prudent to separate its power consumption from the 20 units of three-bedroom flats which has resulted in this huge debt owed to NEDCO.

It is also worth knowing that, monies generated by the facility is woefully inadequate and hence cannot be used to service their electricity bills. The architecture of the facility does not even allow them to pay for their own utilities. This ought to be done by MOH in Accra.

Our investigations also indicate that, maintenance work of the facility is left onto the hospital which is contrary to the contractual obligation establishing the hospital.

Establishment of the Facility

In order not to lose grip of the narrative, background information on the Hospital is that the construction of the $52million 160-bed Upper West Regional Hospital facility was started in 2014 and was supposed to be financed by Euroget-De Invest SA– an Egyptian company. Unfortunately, the Arab spring which started in Egypt could not allow them to facilitate the completion of the hospital.

The NDC government under late Mills and visionary John Dramani Mahama secured funding from other sources to ensure the completion of the hospital. The Regional hospital was commissioned and made operational since 9 January, 2019 after several months of delay in opening it to residents in and around the UWR. It took persistent calls and demonstrations on the government by CSOs, community groups, MPs, Pressure groups, Chiefs etc to open the facility for use. The facility, as at when the NPP government came to power in 2017, had already been completed, was equipped and furnished with all the requisite furnishings within a plush clean and luxurious physical environment. The NPP government since they came to office did not find it prudent to have opened the facility and only managed to reluctantly open the facility after several persistent calls on government to open the facility – the only thing the NPP added was a plaque on which they shamefully tried to rewrite its history. This move we consider to be in bad taste and in bad faith since we all know the Facility was constructed by the Mills – Mahama administration which was started in 2014 with funding from Euroget-DE Invest and other bodies. Sadly, as of press time, the Facility was yet to receive any seed money from the NPP government to make the facility fully functional as a Regional Referral Facility serving the Upper West Region and beyond. The Facility had been financially challenged and this has affected the efficient operation of the Facility.

The Story so far: Abandonment, Delayed Opening and Lack of Seed Capital

Since the establishment of the Facility by the Mills-Mahama Administration and the coming to power of the NPP government, the story of how the NPP government has treated the Facility is appalling and leaves much to be desired. The story is one of Abandonment, Delayed Opening and Lack of Seed Capital. Our checks at the Facility revealed that as at 31st October, 2021, the Medical Director of the Hospital had indicated in a press briefing that “the seed money was critical to the day-to-day running of the facility and called on the Ministry of Health to as a matter of urgency release funds to help management run the Hospital. He also lamented and indicated that, “for the seed money it has not yet come. Recently, the Upper West Regional Parliamentary Caucus made a statement in Parliament so I know the heat is catching up. I am sure that if the Ministry of Health thinks that the people of the Upper West Region will forget about the Upper West Regional Hospital not receiving our seed money, the Ministry of Health will know it is not possible. The seed money has delayed but if it still comes, it is something that will help us address some of the challenges that we have”.

This was what the Medical Director of the Hospital had to say, and fast-forward to today, the story has not changed. These are the realities confronting the UW Regional Hospital and this government does not seem to care about the people of the Upper West.

Again, on the 22 February, 2022, Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Upper West Region also called on the government and the Ministry of Health to make seed capital available for the effective running of the Regional Hospital. According to the Upper West MPs Caucus, ever since the Hospital was commis- sioned and operationalized, the Ministry has failed to resource it with vehicles and the required drugs to enable the hospital function well as a Regional Hospital. It was based on this that, the MP for the Daffiama/Bussie/Issa constituency, Dr. Sebastian Sandaare asked the Minister of Health, when the seed money for the effective operations of the Upper West Regional Hospital will be released.

The Minister of Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in response said, “the Ghana Health Service (GHS) does not have the budgetary allocation for such seed money meanwhile new hospital projects have start- up capital and initial supplies in-built in their contracts”. The Minister also disclosed that, the Upper West Regional Hospital had initial start-up capital challenges but all is well now and that necessary commodities both drugs and non-drugs were supplied from the regional medical stores and GHS was supporting them by paying their utility bills”. This statement by the health Minister we found to be untrue. Indeed, the facility was still faced with challenges with the provision of basic needs. At a press conference in Parliament on the 22 February, 2022, the UW MPs Caucus emphasized the reality of the Hospital that, “all was not well with the hospital and we had serious challenges since the seed capital was not released as it had been done for other areas”.

Disconnection of the Facility from the National Grid by VRA/NEDCO

From the above background, fast-forward to 26th April, 2023, the NDC UW Communication Bureau learnt with shocking dismay that the Upper West Regional Hospital on top of all these challenges has been disconnected from the national electricity grid by VRA/NEDCO for owing about GHC 20 million in electricity bills.

The Way forward

Since this NPP government has always adopted a certain brazen and intransigent attitude anytime citizens raised germane concerns regarding how things are done, yet the NPP is quick to retort to the NDC to ‘provide an alternative’ if we are a responsible Opposition. We know the NPP will not listen as usual, but we want it to be on record and history may testify one day that, we spoke when it mattered most in the matter of the difficult situation and excruciating hardship that the intransigence, super-incompetence, gross ineptitude, and gargantuan galamsey tainted corruption the NPP had visited on this Country.

After refusing to open the hospital for so long after it had been completed and refusing to provide seed money for the Hospital to function properly over the years, the chickens have come home to roost! Hear you Mr. President that the people of the Upper West are saying that “all is not well with the hospital and we have serious challenges since the seed capital has not been released to the Facility as it had been done for other areas”. Is it the case that some people are more important than others?

We are by this medium sending a word to the NPP government to take the advice from President Mahama who had admonished the Akufo Addo/Bawumia and NPP thus - in your haste to make promises of constructing 88 ‘new’ Hospitals, - while nothing had been seen of those 88 phantom ‘new’ hospitals, you have also again promised another 111 hospitals – perhaps just hoping to equalize President Mahama’s development record and score some political points, please put into good use those hospitals that have already been completed, before you go ahead to build the phantom 88 and 111 ‘new’ ones – that is, if you ever can!

The NDC UW Communication Bureau wish to add our voice to the call for the immediate release of seed capital to enable the Upper West Regional Hospital to fully function and meet its financial commitments as a Regional Referral Facility that it ought to be.

Finally, we wish to suggest to the Nana Addo/Bawumia government, to stop dodging responsibility and that indeed if you are committed to finding lasting solutions to the perennial embarrassing issue of repu- table state institutions getting cut off from the national electricity grid for owing huge sums of electricity bills, why not explore the possibility of installing independent mini solar gardens equipped with enough

solar panels to generate sufficient electricity to power the Hospital from solar (sun) energy which God has provided for us in abundance free of charge.

We look forward to you to expedite action on these concerns we have suggested on the way forward out of the situation we found ourselves in. We pray that the Nana Addo/Bawuia Government listens and take immediate urgent steps to solve this problem comprehensively.

We however wish to conclude by thanking our regional minister, Hon Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih for intervening to temporarily restore electricity to the facility. That notwithstanding, it was still urgent to heed the call for the urgent release of seed money to the Hospital for the smooth running of the Facility.

Long Live Upper West Long Live NDC

Long Live Ghana

Signed:

Issah Kantagyere

Regional Communication Officer NDC – Upper West Region

Tel: 0547072796