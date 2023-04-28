Any attempt to cover up your party executives for stealing food at Atebubu, Konkrompe SHSs will be resisted — Bono East NDC to Atebubu MCE

The Regional Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress in the Bono East Region, Mr Sulemana Mustapha has called out the MCE for Atebubu in what he claims is an attempt by the MCE to set free his party people from a theft case.

The Regional Communications Officer alleges that the MCE for Atebubu Amantin, Hon Edward Owusu, in his interview on several media houses, confirmed the theft cases at Atebubu SHS and Konkrompe Community SHS where the culprits were caught stealing food items belonging to these two schools.

The MCE, in the said interview, stated that these culprits, who have admitted to the stealing, were to be put before court on Tuesday, 25th April, 2023 for the necessary actions to be taken against them by the court but failed to put them before court.

According to the Sulemana Mustapha, a credible source close to the Atebubu Amantin MCE, Hon Edward Owusu indicated that the MCE failed to put these culprits before court because one of them happens to be a polling station executive of his party (NPP).

The source further alleges that there are other persons behind the scene putting pressure on the MCE to abandon the theft case.

In a press statement by the NDC Regional Communications Bureau, the Regional Communications Officer alleged that ''Bawa, one of the culprits, is a Polling Station Executive of the NPP in Atebubu Amantin Constituency and doubles as errand boy for Musah Shaibu - Constituency Chairman of Atebubu Amantin. We are on this note admonishing Hon. Edward Owusu, Head of the Municipal Security Council, to do the needful by making sure his party people are arranged before the Law Court for justice to be served in the interest of the masses''.

Mr Sulemana Mustapha further indicated their resolve to follow this theft case to its logical conclusion.

STOP SHIELDING YOUR PARTY MEMBERS: H.E. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA STILL VINDICATED.

27/04/2023

The MCE for Atebubu Amantin Municipal on Monday granted interviews across the length and breadth of Ghana of an arrest made by the Ghana Police Service based on a tip-off.

The arrest had to do with stolen food items belonging to Atebubu SHS and New Konkrompe Community SHS. According to Hon. Edward Owusu - MCE for Atebubu Amantin Municipal Assembly, the stolen food items included 46 bags of maize, 10 bags of rice, 24 bags of beans, and 25 litres of cooking oil.

The culprits included a matron, a driver, a storekeeper, and a landlord who were arrested and have accepted the charges levelled against them as stealing the above food items according to a report he received from the District Police Commander of Atebubu Amantin. He added that these culprits would be arranged before court on Tuesday 25 April, 2023 only for the media and the general public to be seriously disappointed because the case was not filed and the prosecutor did not show up.

The credible information we are gathering is that some of the culprits who admitted stealing these food items as reported by Hon. Edward Owusu are NPP Apparatchiks. Hence, plans are far advanced to shield these persons from the law. Trust us to follow the story to its legal conclusion because the NPP with President Nana Addo as the Senior Corruption Clearing Agent has this disease infections including his appointees, such as the Hon. MCE for Atebubu Amantin.

Bawa, one of the culprits, is a Polling Station Executive of the NPP in Atebubu Amantin Constituency and doubles as errand boy for Musah Shaibu - Constituency Chairman of Atebubu Amantin. We are on this note admonishing Hon. Edward Owusu, Head of the Municipal Security Council, to do the needful by making sure his party people are arranged before the Law Court for justice to be served in the interest of the masses.

Hon. MCE, it is intriguing and highly absurd to state that this theft case vindicates President Nana Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia that they have been supplying food to the schools but due to the food items being stolen by those in charge of making sure that foods are prepared and fed to our students are those to be blamed but not the government hence H.E. John Dramani Mahama should check his facts well before commenting on the poor and meagre meals being served to our learners in our schools. His Excellency John Mahama is abreast with happenings in the country Ghana that he so much loves, hence speaks based on facts and figures. Do not use one theft case by your Party Apparatchiks to generalize an academic disaster that is bringing the Second Cycle Education to its knees.

For the records:

1. Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools of the five Northern Regions came up with a press conference bemoaning the government's inability to supply food items to their schools hence giving the Nana Addo/Bawumia administration 7 days ultimatum to do the needful or they close down the schools.

2. Joyonline published news item with the headline "The situation is dire" SHS heads threaten to close down schools due to food shortage. This story was filed by Evans Aziamor - Mensah and Adwoa Adobea Owusu on the 10th October 2022.

3. "Senior High Schools Risk Shutdown As Food Shortage Worsens" was another reportage by Edward Azeka Williams and Felix Tsri of Citinews published on the 15th August 2022.

4. Rev. Father Stephen Owusu Sekyere of Opoku Ware SHS lamented how the Nana Addo and Bawumia led administration deceived heads of SHS to go to their respective banks to cash out funds meant for feeding. He narrated to the media that the government promised to credit the schools account by 9:00am. on January 10, 2023, but it turned out to be a scam.

5. Fellow Countrymen and Women "the last straw that broke the camel's back" was the admission by the Minister of Education Hon. Dr. Yaw Adutwum in July 2022 that indeed, the Nana Addo/Bawumia NPP administration was owing National Food Buffer Stock Company an amount of Three - Hundred and Forty Million Ghana Cedis (GH₵340,000,000) hence the inability of the Company to supply food items to schools.

6. Summing up the pieces of evidence provided above is the collapse of the one hot meal for day students at Kesse Basahyia SHS at Forikrom in the Techiman Municipality due to non-payment of services rendered by the caterer as far back as September 2021.

To my good brother Hon. MCE for Atebubu Amantin Municipal Assembly, His Excellency John Mahama, the Presumptive Flag Bearer of the NDC is on point with his statement regarding poor meals being served to our future leaders. By the way, your women organizers and other NPP party Apparatchiks have laid down their cooking utensils and no feeding for our basic schools. Tell your super incompetent, corrupt and reckless government to pay them their arrears for them to continue the programme.

Waiting to see the culprits in court very soon. Thank you.

Suleman Mohammed-Mustapha

Regional Communications Officer - Bono East