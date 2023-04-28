National Cathedral: I'm being denied the opportunity to talk' — Okraku Mantey

28.04.2023 LISTEN

A Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey is looking forward to the opportunity to speak to development on the construction of the National Cathedral.

According to him, he has a strong opinion on the project which he is anxious to share with the Ghanaian populace as a Minister and a citizen.

The Deputy Minister who is on a working visit in the Ashanti Region bemoaned how he has been denied by the media to express his opinion on President Akufo-Addo's vision to construct a National Cathedral.

“I wish the media allow me to also comment on the National Cathedral project, which is the President's vision. I'd love to talk about the President's vision but to no avail. If I should tell you my stance as a Minister, I voted for Nana Akufo-Addo to become President because of his vision, so if his vision is to build a National Cathedral, why are we not supporting it?

"I've more to add, but the media has not given their platform to do so. I'm yarning for the opportunity," Hon. Mark Okraku Mantey on Kumasi-based Otec FM in an interview stated.