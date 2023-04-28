UE/R: Catholic SHS Plastics Waste Management Competition held

The second edition of the Catholic Senior High Schools Plastics Waste Management (PWM), has been held for three schools at Our Lady of Lourdes Senior High School Navrongo, in the Kassena Nankani Municipality of the Upper East Region.

They are Notre Dam, St Johns and Our Lady of Lourdes SHSs.

The Catholic Bishop’s Conference launched the Goal 6 project of the Laudato Si Action Programme in 2022, a five-year comprehensive plan seeking to galvanize efforts toward reversing the destruction of mother earth. Catholic Education has therefore in the past years, in various ways championed Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in the Basic and Second Cycle Institutions to equip the next generation.

The programme was organized by the National Catholic Secretariat, through the Directorate of Governance, Justice and Peace and the Catholic Education Unit, the Ghana Education Service (GES), and various stakeholders with funding from the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).

In her address, the General Manager of Catholic Schools, Ms. Araba Ahima Bentum, explained the Pope’s letter critiquing consumerism and irresponsible development.

She calls for immediate action to avert the alarming environmental degradation which is contributing to global warming.

Ms. Bentum said statistics from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) indicate that over 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced annually, and only about five percent (5%) is been properly recycled. The rest, she added that are left on the environment and water bodies due to a lack of infrastructure to properly dispose of them.

The Dean of the School of Physical Sciences, C K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CK UTAS) Dr. Jude Simons Bayor among the panel of Judges said the performance of the students was remarkable and showed that there is hope if support is given to the students. He indicated that the three groups of students have demonstrated their capabilities and potential of tackling the menace.

Dr. Bayor stated that plastic waste has been used for earthling thus gas, raincoat, and bricks for building and tiling. He said with the student's demonstrations, he is of the firm belief that Ghana has a good potential for the use of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics for the development of this country.

Among the three schools that competed, Notre Dam SHS carried the day with 83 points followed by OLL girls with 81 points and St Johns SH and Technical School went home with 74 points.