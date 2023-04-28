ModernGhana logo
Mahama peddled falsehood; cocoa sector in Ghana is not collapsing – COCOBOD

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has issued a press release to react to the claim by John Dramani Mahama that the cocoa sector is collapsing under President Akufo-Addo’s government.

Speaking to supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday during his campaign tour of the Western North Region, John Dramani Mahama said the actions of the Akufo-Addo government have made the cocoa business no longer lucrative.

“….every year, we adjusted the producer prices for cocoa but currently, the government does little adjustment once in four years, this has affected the cocoa business badly, it is no longer lucrative.

“Cocoa farmers are now selling their lands to galamseyers because it is no longer profitable, it takes the farmers three months for them to get their funds when they sell their cocoa but under the NDC it was instant payment. We also gave cocoa farmers fertilizers free of charge,” Mahama argued.

In a press release on Thursday, April 27, the Management of Ghana Cocoa Board said the comments by the former President are misleading and detrimental.

“Management of COCOBOD refutes the notion of a collapsing cocoa industry. Such statements are misleading and detrimental to a vital sector like cocoa, which forms the foundation of Ghana's economy. We, therefore, wish to use the opportunity to make some clarifications and also set the records straight.

“We further wish to put on record and also assure the general public that the cocoa industry is not collapsing as being portrayed by the Former President,” parts of the release from COCOBOD said.

COCOBOD notes that Ghana recorded its highest-ever cocoa production volume of one million and forty-five thousand five hundred metric tonnes (1,045,500) in the 2020/21 Crop Season.

it insists that for a cocoa industry that holds the position as the second highest producer in the world, it cannot also be said to have collapsed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

