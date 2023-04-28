ModernGhana logo
AR: Boy, 19, drowns in a well at Yawkwei

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A 19-year-old boy identified as Prince Oppong has drowned in a well and died at Yawkwei in the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

His body has been retrieved by officers of the Konongo Fire Service Station after the incident happened last Sunday.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the deceased fell into the deep well and got drowned when he attempted to recover a plumbing pipe he was using to draw water into an overhead tank.

“The Konongo Fire Service was called in at 0955 hours. The Rescue Crew got to the accident scene at 0959 hours and managed to retrieve the lifeless body from the well within 30 minutes. They then handed the body to the Police who subsequently deposited the body at the Steward Morgue at Yawkwei. An investigation is underway to unravel the circumstances of the accident,” a press release from the Ghana National Fire Service disclosed on Friday, April 28.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Fire Commander of the Konongo Fire Station, DO III Richard Aweso has urged the public to promptly call the Service on 112/192 for immediate assistance during an emergency.

He has also appealed to the public to collaborate with the Service in dealing with fire and related emergencies.

