Verdict in Gregory Afoko, Asabke case highlights challenges with jury system – AG

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, says the unanimous guilty verdict of the jury regarding the guilt of Asabke Alangdi for conspiracy to commit murder, whilst at the same time delivering a hung verdict [4-3] in the case of Gregory Afoko on the same charge, the person he was accused to have conspired with, highlights the severe challenges with the jury system in Ghana.

According to the Attorney-General, steps are being taken to remedy this challenge confronting the jury system in Ghana.

A High Court in Accra on Thursday ordered a retrial of Gregory Afoko who has been on trial for over six years over the death of the late Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Adams Mahama.

The second accused person Asabke Alangdi was sentenced to death by hanging.

This follows the decision of the Jury in the case to return a not guilty verdict of 4-3 in both the murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges against Gregory Afoko.

The jury, however, returned a unanimous verdict on the charge of conspiracy to commit murder against the second accused person Asabke Alangdi.

The jury then returned a not guilty verdict of 4-3 in the murder charge faced by the second accused person.

The verdict means the trial of Afoko is expected to start from scratch per the laws of Ghana.

In a press statement issued Friday, April 28, 2023, Mr Yeboah Dame entreated members of the public, including lawyers, to be guided accordingly and desist from comments which have an undue tendency to jeopardise the sound and efficient administration of justice.

