If we continue to make ‘galamsey’ an NPP, NDC issue we will never solve the problem - Adomako-Mensah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya-Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah has kicked against the politicisation of the fight against illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

According to him, constantly drawing comparisons between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as far as the fight against the canker will not help address the problem.

“This issue of galamsey if we continue to personalise it and make it an issue of NPP, NDC we will be back here to have the same discussion. Because we’re not hitting, going to the bottom of the issue,” he said in an interview with Metro TV.

Mr. Collins Adomako-Mensah believes that as a matter of urgency, the various security agencies should work with the appropriate constitutional bodies to deal with galamsey to save the water bodies in the country.

“I’ll be 40 in November. I don’t want to be importing water in 20 years' time when I’m 60 years and I want to retire. And so for me anybody involved in this, I’m calling on all the security agencies, all the appropriate constitutional bodies who are to ensure that this illegality is stopped, please do your job,” the Afigya-Kwabre North MP shared.

Galamsey remains a major challenge facing Ghana in the midst of the current economic woes.

Not only have many forest reserves been destroyed but a number of water bodies have been seriously polluted.

