Time To Think Foundation, Valley View WOCOM empower tertiary students with future-ready skills

2 HOURS AGO

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Time To Think Foundation, a renowned charity organization in Ghana, has joined forces with the Women's Commission (WOCOM) of Valley University to prepare tertiary students for the ever-evolving job market.

The partnership aims to address the limited opportunities in the country's educational sector through skill acquisition training, focusing on practical learning experiences.

The skill acquisition program took place on April 23, 2023, at Valley View University's Oyibi campus in Accra.

Sponsored by Time To Think Foundation, the event emphasises on empowering the female student population.

The training sessions encompassed a range of practical skills, including the production of shower gel, fabric softener, and fresh yogurt.

Led by skilled and experienced professionals from Abmensell Ventures, the training delivered hands-on experience and essential knowledge to the participating students.

At the end of the event, the products created during the training were shared amongst the attendees, who expressed gratitude for the sponsorship and successful execution provided by the Time To Think Foundation.

428202384328-1h830n4aau-f2ebad79-7d75-4815-a326-c7cf9772bb31.jpeg

This partnership is just one example of how the Time To Think Foundation is positively impacting Ghana's educational sector.

The organization is currently organizing spelling bee competitions across private basic schools in the country, beginning in the Central Region.

The foundation will soon launch the first-ever public primary-level science and maths quiz.

With a mission to promote a just and better society, the Time To Think Foundation continues to support learners from Kindergarten to Junior High School.

The non-profit organization operates in Ghana and other African countries such as Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso, focusing on areas with limited educational support.

The foundation is dedicated to hosting learning seminars, role-plays, workshops, and exchange programs between regions and across African countries to promote exposure and learning.

Additionally, the organization identifies and supports brilliant but financially-challenged individuals with scholarships, ensuring that their career aspirations are realized.

428202384326-n6jum8x432-4cc735fb-5b94-4cb3-b12c-9531a78788fc.jpeg

428202384326-ptkwn0y442-b79bf6bc-17f7-4446-86fc-a968a0219146.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

