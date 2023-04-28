ModernGhana logo
Ghana Meteo warns of flash floods as rains hit Accra, other places

Ghanaians, especially those in flood-prone areas have been advised to take safety measures following heavy rains in Accra and other parts of the country.

This advice was given by the Ghana Meteorological Agency following a downpour which started around 6pm on Thursday, April 27.

The Agency also warned of flash floods in parts of the country depending on the intensity of the rain.

“It's already raining within southern Ghana. Flash floods are likely over some flood prone areas.

Areas in northern Ghana are also experiencing thunder rain and rain of varying intensity. Stay safe,” the Ghana Meteorological Agency posted on Twitter.

A flash flood is a flood caused by heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time, generally less than 6 hours.

Flash floods are usually characterized by raging torrents after heavy rains that rip through river beds, urban streets, or mountain canyons sweeping everything before them.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency in its update around 1pm on Thursday warned of heavy rains around the southern part of Ghana.

“Areas in southern Ghana will be experiencing rain and thunder of varying intensity. Oti and parts of the Volta will be affected earlier before affecting the other areas. Ghana's marine space will also be experiencing thunder, rain and windy conditions this afternoon”.

Already, some people have taken to social media to complain about submerged roads, flooded areas due to the rain and its attendant challenges with transportation.

—citinewsroom

