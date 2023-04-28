Gregory Afoko found not guilty in 4:3 verdict, to be tried all over again

Mr Gregory Afoko, who has been on trial for the past eight years together with Asabke Alangdi, the secomd accused person, for the murder of a former regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Upper East has been found not guilty by a seven-member panel in a 4-3 verdict.

Close verdicts of that nature, per the Criminal Procedure Act, 1960 (Act 30), are, however, considered hung decisions that necessitate a retrial.

Mr Afoko, a brother of former NPP Chairman Paul Afoko, was accused of conspiring with Alangdi to kill Alhaji Adam Mahama, also known as 'Red' in 2015.

Alangdi was unanimously found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder by the seven-member jury.

Mr Asabke's lawyers intend to appeal against the verdict.