Your gold smuggling documentary is inaccurate, unfair; retract and apologise – Presidency to Al Jazeera

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Office of Ghana’s President has sent a letter to Al Jazeera about its gold smuggling documentary aired this month.

The Gold smuggling documentary claims the President of Ghana personally benefitted unlawfully from an alleged $100m state infrastructure contract purportedly awarded to one Mr. Alistair Mathias.

But in the letter from the Presidency, it stressed that the documentary is not only inaccurate but unfair as well.

On the orders of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante has asked Al Jazeera to retract and apologise.

“I am instructed by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to demand formally that Al Jazeera Media Network ("Al Jazeera") retract immediately and apologise for airing an inaccurate and unfair documentary that contained spurious and unsubstantiated allegations against the President and the Government of Ghana,” parts of the letter said.

The Presidency notes that parts of the Al Jazeera documentary are malicious, defamatory, and a calculated attempt to tarnish the reputation of the President and Government of Ghana.

Accusing Al Jazeera of unprofessional conduct, the Office of the President of Ghana in its letter wants the international media network to act forthwith on the request for retraction and apology within seven (7) days from the date of receipt of its letter.

Below is a copy of the letter from the Presidency to Al Jazeera:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
