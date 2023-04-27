Akufo Addo’s Government and galamasey expose

Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH) is shocked about wanton destruction of Ghana’s forest reserves through the activities of illegal miners popularly called galamsey. The galamsey report has also revealed the pollution of water bodies that serves the mining communities.

Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana(CDG-GH) is wondering why such a serious report should gather dust in the office of the president without the necessary action by the president who have been given the mandate to sure Ghana’s natural resources protected.

Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH) is of the view that the regulatory bodies like Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Forestry Commission and Minerals commission should be empowered to implement the regulations guiding mining in the country without political interference. We believe the country will continue to experience the destruction of the forest reserves and water bodies if the fight against illegal mining is left in the hands of the politicians.

Professor Frimpong Boateng, a former minister cited several ministers and many officials at the presidency who have been involved in illegal mining either directly in illegal mining or aiding the activities of illegal miners. With this serious momentous report from a former minister, Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH) calls for an independent inquiry into the report on illegal mining by the former minister.

Caucus for Democratic Governance-Ghana cannot trust the president Akuffo Addo in this matter The President would have taken action if he wanted to act when the report was submitted two years ago.

In 2017, president Akuffo Addo promised to put his presidency on the line to see to eradication of illegal mining popularly called galamsey. https://www.myjoyonline.com/i-put-my-presidency-on. ..

CDG-GH will like to ask President Akuffo Addo to stand by his words and resign honorably.

Furthermore, Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana ( CDG-GH) is calling on CSO’s and the media to speak against the act of irresponsibility of the officialdom in the illegal mining saga.

Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana is worried about the part played by president Akuffo Addo and his presidential staffers in the fight against galamsey , that led to greater environmental degradation and Caucus is of the view Ghana can surmount the fight against illegal mining by implementing and enforcing the regulations. The regulatory bodies should be allowed to independently tackle the galamsey menace without political interference to protect Ghana’s environment.

Again we demand the resignation of president Akuffo Addo and those cited in the report for thorough investigation and those found culpable be prosecuted by a competent court of jurisdiction.

Authored by Justice Kpornyo

Dr. E.K Hayford

Executive Director

Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH)

0277606338