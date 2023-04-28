Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI commend Akufo-Addo for nomination of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as CJ

The immediate past President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI who is also the Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area has commended His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for nominating Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as Ghana's next Chief Justice.

According to the Omanhene the appointment of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has given a boost to women empowerment in the country adding that it would encourage more women to aspire to higher leadership positions.

In an interview with Newsmen at Gomoa Ajumako on Thursday, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI stated that Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's appointment was never a surprise to the Chiefs and people of the Central Region especially in Gomoa and Effutu where she started her life.

"On behalf of the Chiefs and people of the Central Region, I want to express our gratitude to President Akufo Addo for this enviable appointment. We will continue to be grateful to him.

"Justice Gertrude Torkornoo started her humbled beginning here. She was known as Miss Gertrude Essaba Sackey before she adopted the name Mrs Gertrude Torkonoo after her marriage.

"She attained several positions in the Judicial Service from the Lower courts to Appeal Court before her appointment to the Supreme Court in 2019.

"No wonder, President Akufo Addo saw the humbleness in her, therefore promoting her to the high office as Chief Justice to succeed Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah. We are once again extremely grateful and say a big thank you to President Akufo Addo and his NPP Government," Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI stated.

Ahead of the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah in May this year, President Akufo Addo has settled on Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as his replacement.

She will be the third Chief Justice appointed by President Akufo Addo and the third woman to occupy the position of Chief Justice in Ghana.