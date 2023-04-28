ModernGhana logo
Prof Frimpong-Boateng must come and prove to us galamsey destroyed Akufo-Addo’s garden – Kyebi Traditional Council

The Kyebi Traditional Council has vehemently denied claims that galamsey activities led to the destruction of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s fence wall in Kyebi.

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in a report alleged that galamsey activities close to the President’s Kyebi residence affected parts of his garden which had to be quickly put back in shape by the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

But speaking to Citi News during a media tour of the President’s Kyebi residence, the Chief of Kyebi, Osabarima Marfo Kwabre said the reports are untrue and only machinations to tarnish the President’s image.

“There is nothing like that here and that is why I am here with the Kyebi executives, and we are to ensure that we clear the president’s name. The reports of the president engaging in galamsey activities are not true.”

Osabarima Marfo Kwabre added that the reports have left the Traditional Council uncomfortable.

“We are very uncomfortable that a man who has struggled for over 45 years to build his name is now being destroyed as he is preparing to leave the presidency, and it is very bad.”

He therefore called on Professor Frimpong-Boateng to come out to back his allegations with evidence to prove to the Traditional Council that there were indeed illegal mining activities close to the President’s residence.

“He [Professor Frimpong-Boateng] should come here and prove to us that the president was engaged in galamsey, and we expect him to come here and prove to us.”

Neighbours of the president also denied the allegations, indicating that they have never seen illegal mining activities close to the president’s garden.

—citinewsroom

