ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo goes after Al Jazeera over Gold Mafia documentary; demands retraction and apology

Headlines Akufo-Addo goes after Al Jazeera over Gold Mafia documentary; demands retraction and apology
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has officially written to the Al Jazeera Media Network, demanding a retraction and apology for tarnishing his image over what he described as ‘inaccurate and unfair’ reportage on Ghana’s first gentleman in its Gold Mafia documentary.

“It is imperative that you act forthwith on this request within seven (7) days from the date of receipt of this letter,” the president demanded in a letter his Secretary, Nana Bediatuo AsanteNana Bediatuo Asante, wrote to the media organisation.

Nana Bediatuo Asante in the letter argued that parts of the documentary that indicted Akufo-Addo were malicious, defamatory, and a calculated attempt to tarnish the reputation of the President of Ghana.

The presidency denied Akufo-Addo’s involvement in any of the allegations that were made in the Gold Mafia documentary released a few weeks ago.

Akufo-Addo among other things was accused of profiting from the establishment of offshore gold trading activities and being the lawyer of one of the key persons in the documentary, Alistair Mathias.

427202363605-swnaqecp5k-427202361233-whatsapp-image-2023-04-27-at-23511-pm.jpeg

427202363605-qulxoca443-427202361233-whatsapp-image-2023-04-27-at-23511-pm-1.jpeg

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Remain neutral in NPP presidential primaries—Kankam Boadu to executives Remain neutral in NPP presidential primaries—Kankam Boadu to executives

2 hours ago

Prof Frimpong-Boateng must come and prove to us galamsey destroyed Akufo-Addos garden – Kyebi Traditional Council Prof Frimpong-Boateng must come and prove to us galamsey destroyed Akufo-Addo’s ...

2 hours ago

Gregory Afoko found not guilty in 4:3 verdict, to be tried all over again Gregory Afoko found not guilty in 4:3 verdict, to be tried all over again

2 hours ago

Empathetic leader Mahama is the hope of Ghanas youth – Aide Empathetic leader Mahama is the hope of Ghana’s youth – Aide

2 hours ago

NR: All of us cannot go on strike and allow the pupils to go hungry — School feeding caterers divided N/R: All of us cannot go on strike and allow the pupils to go hungry — School fe...

2 hours ago

Sekondi High Court jails musician Nhyiraba Kojo 30 days for contempt Sekondi High Court jails musician Nhyiraba Kojo 30 days for contempt 

2 hours ago

Gregory Afoko trial: Why 2nd accused was sentenced to death by hanging Gregory Afoko trial: Why 2nd accused was sentenced to death by hanging

2 hours ago

Bawumia steals show at late Kumawu MPs one-week observation Bawumia steals show at late Kumawu MP’s one-week observation

2 hours ago

Your gold smuggling documentary is inaccurate, unfair; retract and apologise – Presidency to Al Jazeera Your gold smuggling documentary is inaccurate, unfair; retract and apologise – P...

6 hours ago

Galamsey: GII calls on Anti-Corruption State Institutions to investigate allegations in Prof. Frimpong-Boatengs report Galamsey: GII calls on Anti-Corruption State Institutions to investigate allegat...

Latest: News
body-container-line