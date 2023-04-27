School feeding programme: Current rate per child of GHS0.97p can’t even feed a pet cat – Apaak

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak is shocked that government can find GHS2.5 million for this year’s tree planting exercise under the Green Ghana Initiative but cannot get money to improve the School Feeding Programme.

This comes following the nationwide strike by caterers over the government's failure to pay them their arrears and increase the amount per child.

After hearing that government has budged GHS2.5 million for this year’s tree planting, Clement Apaak in an interview with Starr News said it appears government is telling Ghanaians that properly feeding children in school is less important.

He insists that government must invest in the school feeding programme while arguing that the GHS0.97p rate per child per day cannot feed a pet cat and must be increased.

“Government owes school feeding caterers, as a result, they are on strike.

“The current rate per child per day is 97p, this can’t even feed a pet cat. Yet government can find 2.5M to plant trees in times like this? Trees are important, yes, but our children are more important Mr. President,” Clement Apaak shared.

The GHS2.5 million budget for this year’s tree planting under the Green Ghana Initiative was confirmed by the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio at a press conference

At the press conference, he appealed for support on behalf of government, insisting that the allocated funds are not enough.

“As we speak now, our approved budget for the Green Ghana this year is GHS2.5 million. This is not enough, but we cannot say that we are not going to celebrate the day this year. So, there’s the need to start appealing for funds, which we have started since last year and we are hopeful that we will get some support from our partners to make this possible,” Benito Owusu-Bio noted.