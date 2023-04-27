ModernGhana logo
175,898 girls of school-going age live in households without a functional ICT device – GSS

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has issued a press release to mark this year’s Girls in ICT Day.

In the release, the Ghana Statistical Service has provided data on the need for more investments to ensure girls have access to Information Communication Technology.

The release reveals that 175,898 girls of school-going age live in households without a functional ICT device.

“Nationally 1,555,305 girls aged 6 to 17 years did not use any ICT device in the three months preceding Census Night (i.e. April to June 2021). This translates to 37.8 percent of girls that did not use an ICT device in the three months preceding Census Night. In five regions – Savanah (66.1%), North East (61.4%), Northern (60.0%), Oti (55.9%), and Upper West (53.5%) – more than half of girls did not use an ICT device in the period.

“Nationally, 175,898 girls of school-going age (4 to 17 years) lived in a household that did not own a functional ICT device,” the GSS release noted.

In the report, it is indicated that the Savannah Region (16.7%) has the highest proportion of girls living in households that did not own functional ICT devices, with a figure more than four times the national average of 3.7 percent, followed by North East (11.6%) and Upper West (9.7%).

Almost a quarter of a million girls (238,093) girls in this age group lived in households where no adult used an ICT device in the three months before Census Night. With respect to internet access, 1,823,071 girls did not use the internet within the three-month period representing 44.3 percent of girls aged 6 to 17 years.

More than half of girls did not access the internet in eight out of the 16 regions i.e. (Savannah (72.0%), North East (67.9%), Oti (65.5%), Northern (65.5%), Upper West (62.2%), Bono East (56.5%), Upper East (54.8%), and Volta (50.5%) regions.

In the three months preceding Census Night, 85.9 percent of girls that have never attended school did not use an ICT device, compared to 34.0 percent of girls currently attending and 27.9 percent of those that attended school in the past. Within the period, 96.5 percent of girls that have never attended school did not access the internet which is more than twice the percentage of those that attended school in the past (39.8%) or were currently attending (41.5%).

The 2023 Girls in ICT Day 2023 is being commemorated under the theme “Digital Skills for Life”.

