Akufo-Addo's galamsey fight was a grand deception – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has waved into the conversation around Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report on how the fight against illegal mining by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) he chaired was interfered with.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s fight against galamsey all this while has been a grand deception.

He wonders if the president and his administration can account for the GHS326.5 million allocated in the 2022 and 2023 Budgets for dislodged miners.

“We now know Akufo-Addo's galamsey fight was a grand deception,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared in a post on Facebook.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu continued, “can this Government of Galamsey account for the GHS326.5million allocated in the 2022 & 2023 Budgets for so-called dislodged miners under the National Alternative Employment & Livelihood Programme launched by President Akufo-Addo?

“Do the beneficiaries exist? We shall be demanding real identities at the earliest opportunity when Parliament resumes.”

In Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s galamsey report, he shares how some government officials from the top to the bottom are neck deep in illegal mining.

Since the media started reporting on the content of the report, many Ghanaians have expressed shock.

For the Minority in Parliament, the Special Prosecutor must step in to investigate all government officials implicated in the report.