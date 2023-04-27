ModernGhana logo
Ghana and Austria commit to deepening bilateral ties

Ghana and Austria have pledged to strengthen their bilateral cooperation following high-level talks between President Nana Akufo-Addo and Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Accra.

Speaking after the bilateral discussions at Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana seeks to enhance relations with Austria in areas such as food processing, small business support, exports, industrial parks, special economic zones and the automotive industry.

Chancellor Nehammer indicated Austria's readiness to also boost security cooperation with Ghana.

The talks covered the economies of both nations, culminating in the signing of two major agreements.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on political and economic consultations was signed between Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Austria's Federal Ministry of European and International Affairs.

An agreement on defense cooperation was also initiated by Ghana's Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul and Austria's Peter Launsky-Tieffentha, Secretary General of Austria's Federal Ministry of European and International Affairs.

The MOU signals the start of regular high-level political consultations between both nations to bolster ties.

The defense pact will see more military exchanges, training and technology transfer.

In a tweet, Ghana's Foreign Ministry said the talks highlight the determination of Ghana and Austria to scale up their long-standing relationship.

Chancellor Nehammer expressed Austria's desire to be a key partner in Ghana's progress.

For his part, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana values its ties with Austria, a key EU nation, adding that the latest agreements pave the way for more fruitful partnerships between both countries.

