You can only avoid sex by avoiding what can lead to it — Life Coach advises

27.04.2023

Abstinence before marriage is a conversation that has been debated in recent times.

More individuals, particularly die-hard Christians choose to wait until marriage to engage in sexual activities.

Nigerian life coach and relationship expert, Solomon Buchi, has given his take on how to avoid sex before marriage.

In a tweet on Thursday, April 27, Buchi advised those practising abstinence to avoid what can lead to sex.

He noted that passionate kissing, hugging, cuddling, smooching, and even holding hands can turn people on which must be avoided.

The post reads, “If you're practising abstinence before marriage, you don't avoid sex by avoiding sex. You avoid sex by avoiding what can lead to it; passionate kissing, passionate hugging, cuddling, smooching and even holding hands, if it turns you on. Don't fan the flames if you don’t want the fire.”