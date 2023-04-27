ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.04.2023 Social News

You can only avoid sex by avoiding what can lead to it — Life Coach advises

You can only avoid sex by avoiding what can lead to it — Life Coach advises
27.04.2023 LISTEN

Abstinence before marriage is a conversation that has been debated in recent times.

More individuals, particularly die-hard Christians choose to wait until marriage to engage in sexual activities.

Nigerian life coach and relationship expert, Solomon Buchi, has given his take on how to avoid sex before marriage.

In a tweet on Thursday, April 27, Buchi advised those practising abstinence to avoid what can lead to sex.

He noted that passionate kissing, hugging, cuddling, smooching, and even holding hands can turn people on which must be avoided.

The post reads, “If you're practising abstinence before marriage, you don't avoid sex by avoiding sex. You avoid sex by avoiding what can lead to it; passionate kissing, passionate hugging, cuddling, smooching and even holding hands, if it turns you on. Don't fan the flames if you don’t want the fire.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Galamsey: GII calls on Anti-Corruption State Institutions to investigate allegations in Prof. Frimpong-Boatengs report Galamsey: GII calls on Anti-Corruption State Institutions to investigate allegat...

2 hours ago

You can only avoid sex by avoiding what can lead to it — Life Coach advises You can only avoid sex by avoiding what can lead to it — Life Coach advises

2 hours ago

Nana B, interacting with Ernest Yaw Animin blue smock after his victory at the primaries He’s a youthful vibrant servant – Nana B lauds NPP’s Kumawu parliamentary candid...

2 hours ago

Erastus Asare Donkor, Journalist with Multimedia Should Erastus Asare Donkor praise government before you give him GJA journalist...

2 hours ago

Clement Apaak School feeding programme: Current rate per child of GHS0.97p can’t even feed a p...

2 hours ago

175,898 girls of school-going age live in households without a functional ICT device – GSS 175,898 girls of school-going age live in households without a functional ICT de...

3 hours ago

Lawyer Bright Akwetey pick forms for CPP Flagbearer race Lawyer Bright Akwetey pick forms for CPP Flagbearer race

4 hours ago

TOR Union in fresh talks with Ministry of Energy to review refinery's operations TOR Union in fresh talks with Ministry of Energy to review refinery's operations

4 hours ago

Heavily armed fighters of the paramlitary Rapid Support Forces are seen in East Nile district of greater Khartoum. By - Rapid Support Forces RSFAFP Renewed air strikes hit Sudan capital as truce enters final hours

5 hours ago

AFP - GENYA SAVILOV,VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH,GAVRIIL GRIGOROV France welcomes Xi-Zelensky phone talks on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Latest: News
body-container-line