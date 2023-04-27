ModernGhana logo
Pru East ambulance grounded; patients have to cough up close to GHS1,700 to GHS2,000 for services

An ambulance donated to the Pru East district in the Bono East Region as part of government's flagship programme One-Constituency-One-Ambulance has been grounded over faulty injectors.

According to Accra 100.5 FM’s reporter Twum Barimah, the ambulance has been grounded for the last four months.

He told the host of the Ghana Yensom morning show, Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, that the ambulance has not been able to be moved to Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital for servicing because of the faulty injectors.

He said patients have to cough up close to GHS1,700 to GHS2,000 for the services of an ambulance in view of the situation.

He said the situation has been a source of worry to some well-meaning people in the district.

Alhaji Adams Abdullai, the Municipal Chief Executive of Pru East District Assembly, confirmed that the vehicle had been faulty.

He said the vehicle is grounded because parts for fixing it are unavailable.

''The officer in charge at Yeji has given the assurance that an order has been placed for the parts," he added.

He said the Assembly is planning to have the vehicle fixed by the end of the month to help save the situation.

He added that the Assembly will take steps to have the vehicle fixed by early next week if the parts from the workshop of the National Ambulance Service delays.

Source: Classfmonline.com

