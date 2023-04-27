ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Ghanaians and I value the rich relationship' — Akufo-Addo extols Austrian gov’t’s assistance to Ghana

Headlines 'Ghanaians and I value the rich relationship' — Akufo-Addo extols Austrian govts assistance to Ghana
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo has said Austria has been a good development partner to Ghana.

On Wednesday, 26 April 2023, Mr Akufo-Addo received the Chancellor of the Government of the Republic of Austria, Mr Karl Nehammer, at the Jubilee House, the seat of the presidency in Accra, as part of his 2-day visit to Ghana.

Mr Nehammer is the first Austrian Chancellor to visit Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo said “relations between our two countries date back several decades”.

In recent times, he noted that “the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries have grown stronger”.

For instance, he said: “Trade volumes between our two countries continue to grow, and the signing of a bilateral agreement for officers of the Austrian Armed Forces to hold courses at the Kofi Annan International Peace-keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has proven to be invaluable”.

Also, President Akufo-Addo said the establishment in Ghana of 16 integrated recycling and compost plants by the “renowned Ghanaian company, Jospong Ltd, all of which I personally cut the sod [for], could not have been possible without the assistance of the Austrian government”.

“These, and many more, provide a durable basis for cordial co-operation and collaboration between our two countries”, Mr Akufo-Addo noted.

He said “Ghanaian people and I value very much the relationship and the friendship between Ghana and Austria, and my hope is that our two nations and peoples will continue to deepen”.

Source: ClassFMonline.com

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

Covid-19 is back in Dormaa Municipality Covid-19 is back in Dormaa Municipality

30 minutes ago

Untreated toothache can cause death — IMaH Dentist Untreated toothache can cause death — IMaH Dentist 

30 minutes ago

Poor Free SHS food rendering students Kwashiorkor-like – Mahama Poor Free SHS food rendering students Kwashiorkor-like – Mahama

30 minutes ago

Help me resolve growing issues of chieftaincy disputes - Minister to Ghanaians Help me resolve growing issues of chieftaincy disputes - Minister to Ghanaians

30 minutes ago

ER: Five persons dragged to court for attacking ECG engineers E/R: Five persons dragged to court for attacking ECG engineers

1 hour ago

Pru East ambulance grounded; patients have to cough up close to GHS1,700 to GHS2,000 for services Pru East ambulance grounded; patients have to cough up close to GHS1,700 to GHS2...

1 hour ago

'Ghanaians and I value the rich relationship' — Akufo-Addo extols Austrian govts assistance to Ghana 'Ghanaians and I value the rich relationship' — Akufo-Addo extols Austrian gov’t...

1 hour ago

Police must invite Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for questioning over galamsey report – Dafeamakpor Police must invite Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for questioning over galamsey report –...

1 hour ago

Bawumia provide figures to proof Akufo-Addo gov't's nearly 2.3 million jobs Bawumia provide figures to proof Akufo-Addo gov't's nearly 2.3 million jobs

2 hours ago

Tension mounts at Barekese over alleged destruction of farmlands by chief Tension mounts at Barekese over alleged destruction of farmlands by chief

Latest: News
body-container-line