'Ghanaians and I value the rich relationship' — Akufo-Addo extols Austrian gov’t’s assistance to Ghana

President Akufo-Addo has said Austria has been a good development partner to Ghana.

On Wednesday, 26 April 2023, Mr Akufo-Addo received the Chancellor of the Government of the Republic of Austria, Mr Karl Nehammer, at the Jubilee House, the seat of the presidency in Accra, as part of his 2-day visit to Ghana.

Mr Nehammer is the first Austrian Chancellor to visit Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo said “relations between our two countries date back several decades”.

In recent times, he noted that “the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries have grown stronger”.

For instance, he said: “Trade volumes between our two countries continue to grow, and the signing of a bilateral agreement for officers of the Austrian Armed Forces to hold courses at the Kofi Annan International Peace-keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has proven to be invaluable”.

Also, President Akufo-Addo said the establishment in Ghana of 16 integrated recycling and compost plants by the “renowned Ghanaian company, Jospong Ltd, all of which I personally cut the sod [for], could not have been possible without the assistance of the Austrian government”.

“These, and many more, provide a durable basis for cordial co-operation and collaboration between our two countries”, Mr Akufo-Addo noted.

He said “Ghanaian people and I value very much the relationship and the friendship between Ghana and Austria, and my hope is that our two nations and peoples will continue to deepen”.

